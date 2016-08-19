By Amy Cleveland, CBC Sports

Veteran equestrian Eric Lamaze has spun Olympic magic again in individual jumping, earning Canada a bronze medal in Friday's final in Rio de Janeiro.

Lamaze extended his flawless run with a double clear aboard Fine Lady 5, which has drawn comparisons to Lamaze's beloved 2008 gold medal-winning mount, Hickstead.

The 13-year-old mare lived up to the billing as Lamaze continued to compete with precision and speed, challenging top-ranked riders for the podium.

"I've been really carefully bringing her along and that's why it's really emotional for me," Lamaze said. "When you've done everything right and it goes your way, it's very rewarding in our sport.

"So many people have done everything right and had misfortune along the way. That's what's heartbreaking about the Olympics, to come so far and have a horse end up tripping or falling or being sick the first day, things like that."

Lamaze had the fastest time in the six-person jump-off, but had to settle for third after pulling his only rail of the entire competition.

Great Britain's veteran rider, Nick Skelton, claimed his first individual gold medal with a speedy, clean round, while Sweden's Peder Fredricson also rode clear to take silver.

"Nick was very quick and forced all the riders to go at a speed that was a little uncomfortable," Lamaze said.

Lamaze remains Canada's most decorated Olympic show jumper.

Friday's result is the country's fifth-ever Olympic medal in the discipline. The Schomberg, Ont., rider was involved in three of those podiums, having also claimed silver in 2008's team event.

Tiffany Foster and Tripple X III had a beautiful round before pulling the final rail. She moved on despite her single jumping fault, but ended the day with 21 total faults and missed the jump-off.

Yann Candele had a disappointing opening individual round and failed to advance after incurring three jumping faults.