By Nick Murray, CBC Sports
This week marked the end of Roseline Filion's Olympic diving career, and with it confirmation that we've seen the last of one quarter of Canada's Fab IV at the Olympics.
Filion's swan song saw her win a second consecutive bronze medal with Meaghan Benfeito in the synchronized 10-metre platform event, closing the book on an 11-year partnership.
We may still see Filion at Tokyo 2020 as the 29-year-old hinted this week at wanting to stay involved but not as an athlete. Benfeito, meanwhile, says she's gunning for a spot on the Tokyo 2020.
So as we say goodbye to Canada's most decorated synchronized diving Olympians, click the photo gallery below to take a look back at some highlights from their 11 years together.
