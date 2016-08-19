By Nicole Winchester, CBC Sports

Canadian sprinter Andre De Grasse challenging Jamaica's Usain Bolt made the men's 200 one of the most entertaining events at the Rio Olympics, and the ensuing #DeBolt bromance further anointed the internet's new favourite BFFs. Even the mayor of Toronto was feeling a bit left out on Thursday.

#TBT to going head to head with @de6rasse. Remember that we were friends on the track before you met @usainbolt. pic.twitter.com/CpMaGbLSgI — @JohnTory

Canadians were ready for the showdown, no matter where they were.

Mom just sent me this pic, Andre's mom gave her this tee. Shes team @De6rasse all the way from Ajax, ON. #athletics pic.twitter.com/1NlvVttnET — @perditafelicien

U play the hand ur dealt. @De6rasse cards - youth, recovery, fearlessness. Does @usainbolt have an ace left under his sleeve? #Rio2016 — @ansonhenry

Sitting behind Andre De Grasse's @De6rasse mom for his 200m showdown with Usain Bolt #Rio2016 #Olympics #TeamCanada pic.twitter.com/18mXYxSnLV — @iamkennethchan

Some hoped the bromance would continue:

Strange that @usainbolt got ticked off at Andre De Grasse nearly beating him in 200 Meter semi final. Its every man for himself, not a team — @MitchBehna

Do you think @usainbolt and @De6rasse will stay in touch? Maybe they can go on The Amazing Race together. They'd be unbeatable. — @jillemader

While American athlete Lolo Jones' mom had something more like romance on her mind.

When your mom pleads with you to date Bolt.@usainbolt meet your future mother in law



#sheIsSerious pic.twitter.com/ojpfqjr0af — @lolojones

When the dust — and the rain — settled, it ended up as many expected it to, with Bolt winning another gold and De Grasse taking silver. Even if De Grasse came in second, he was first in Canadians' hearts.

Whenever Usain ⚡️⚡️⚡️ is done track ... The great White North shall kill it #Degrasse Usain is on another planet ... This guy truly floats🔥🔥 — @blawrie13

Silver after Bolt is really like Gold am I right? @De6rasse — @geniebouchard

There's no “I” in De Grasse. pic.twitter.com/59GCEujdLF — @Degrassi

More than 1 19 woulda been nice but Bolt and De Grasse are at the top of the podium and that's all I wanted — @sartay

don't sleep on De Grasse. when Bolt's reign ends, his will finally begin. — @iamcunhaa

De Grasse winning silver is basically like winning gold because who is gonna beat Bolt? #Rio2016 — @NishaJT

That's how you run a 200m. Congrats Andre, you're the man! We are all so proud of you. You've represented Canada so well! #Can — @BrunySurin

DE SILVER MEDAL FOR DE GRASSE! Yessir! Unbelievable performance by @De6rasse! #Rio2016 #DeBolt — @Speedskater01

Andre De Grasse now presumably installed as heir to Bolt's throne on Usain's departure. Going to be an odd new world when that happens. — @OllieW

And the Canadian sprinter made himself a household — or Twitter-wide — name.

Some are waiting for the ultimate Canadian name drop:

*waits for drakes next song to involve Bolt and De Grasse* — @LenoyMurray

Of course, there had to be memes:

Bolt handing down his throne to De Grasse pic.twitter.com/g7R2xwXBTg — @miggya513

Andre #DeGrasse winning silver in tonight's 200M finals behind Usain #Bolt. #can #Rio2016 pic.twitter.com/FrrhfGRlId — @cspotweet

This Jamaican mom shows us all the way to watch track:

How my Jamaican mother watches @usainbolt: #Rio2016 🇯🇲🐐🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/8RRUB7l5Km — @KendraHansey

And Jamaican-Canadians were able to double their celebration:

Jamaican-Canadians are having a real hard time keeping their ego in check right now 😂🇯🇲🇨🇦🙏🏾 #DeBolt — @DwaineATaylor

But no one could deny the greatness of the fastest man in the world, Usain Bolt.





LeBron James has got to be feeling himself right now. Fastest man in world just did LBJ celebration after smoking er'body in 200M #Rio2016 — @MrMichaelLee

Bolt with "The Silencer" boi. I see you homie!!https://t.co/E0Vjlpa9uy — @KingJames

De Grasse is the fastest human over 200m in the world because Bolt is not human. — @preetbanerjee

De Grasse to CBC: "I was ready to challenge (Bolt). He just ran away from me and I couldn't catch him." — @Zeisberger

Some noticed that #DeBolt seemed to have cooled:

Mummy: "Well Bolt cut De Grasse." — @Yanzi_Pastrami

Not as much bromance between @De6rasse and @usainbolt. Hope you guys get back together soon! We want #DeBolt! — @sidelinereport_

Bolt wanted nothing to do with De Grasse when it was done.

"Maybe we can write letters after we go back."

"It's over, kid." #endbromance — @olearychris

And even De Grasse said he was "pretty serious", but they looked all right post-race:

"There was no laughing, I was pretty serious." De Grasse talking about Bolt after the race https://t.co/ZZ52ixM3oX https://t.co/UL1tSXSa9X — @CBCOlympics

However, De Grasse was not pleased with his own performance.

De Grasse is used to athletes "rolling over for him," his coach says. He'll be irritated Bolt didn't, and stole his shot at gold. #Rio2016 — @MercerRecord

Though perhaps the sprinters didn't have the right motivation for breaking world records? This tweet wins the mic drop award for the night:

Neither Bolt or de Grasse's times came anywhere close to Lochte's sprint through customs to make it onto his flight out of Brazil. #Rio2016 — @evilpez4

What did you think of the 200 final? Is #DeBolt over? Tell us at @CBCOlympics.