By Nicole Winchester, CBC Sports

Canadian sprinter Andre De Grasse challenging Jamaica's Usain Bolt made the men's 200 one of the most entertaining events at the Rio Olympics, and the ensuing #DeBolt bromance further anointed the internet's new favourite BFFs. Even the mayor of Toronto was feeling a bit left out on Thursday.

Canadians were ready for the showdown, no matter where they were.

Some hoped the bromance would continue:

While American athlete Lolo Jones' mom had something more like romance on her mind.

When the dust — and the rain — settled, it ended up as many expected it to, with Bolt winning another gold and De Grasse taking silver. Even if De Grasse came in second, he was first in Canadians' hearts.

And the Canadian sprinter made himself a household — or Twitter-wide — name.

Some are waiting for the ultimate Canadian name drop:

Of course, there had to be memes:

This Jamaican mom shows us all the way to watch track:

And Jamaican-Canadians were able to double their celebration:

But no one could deny the greatness of the fastest man in the world, Usain Bolt.

Some noticed that #DeBolt seemed to have cooled:

And even De Grasse said he was "pretty serious", but they looked all right post-race:

However, De Grasse was not pleased with his own performance.

Though perhaps the sprinters didn't have the right motivation for breaking world records? This tweet wins the mic drop award for the night:

