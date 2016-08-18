By Callum Ng, CBC Sports

American Connor Fields and Canadian Tory Nyhaug have been linked through friendship and their sport since meeting at a BMX summer camp as kids.

Fields was an Olympic finalist at London 2012, their first Games together. The American was fourth in seeding runs on Wednesday, while Nyhaug was 18th.

Famous moment

Fields' Olympic moment was not in the London final where he finished seventh. Instead, it was in the semifinals when he managed to pass two riders to win his heat and advance to the final.

He said it…

"The start in a BMX race is a bit like a golf swing in that everybody's is unique. There's not, per se, a right way to do it and a wrong way to do it — there's general outlines and things you want to do, but everybody has a different body shape and body type, so everybody's [start] is going to look a little different."

"If we're nose to nose I mean we're going to go for it...I don't race Tory any differently than I race anybody else and he doesn't race me any differently."

What they're saying about him...

"For me, and I think for Connor as well, it's not hard to be friends and rivals on the track. I mean when the gate drops and its race time, it's everyone for themselves. We know that, that's kind of what it is and no matter what happens, I mean we've crashed together, we've been on the podium together, and after we're going to be friends no matter what." - Canadian Tory Nyhaug on his friend Connor Fields

Strengths

Fields is a strong starter and has shown an ability to pass over a variety of track features.

Weaknesses

Fields will definitely want to redeem himself after his disappointing London final. He finished second-last in the race.

Fun fact

Fields first tried BMX as a seven-year-old. His mother saw a flyer for their local track at a bike shop near their house.

Hometown

Las Vegas, Nev.