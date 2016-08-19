By Callum Ng, CBC Sports

Two mountain bikers — Emily Batty and Catharine Pendrel — who were crushed after two wildly different Olympic disappointments four years ago, both seek redemption when the women's cross-country race goes off on Saturday morning at 11:30 p.m. ET.

Pendrel, a favourite four years ago, still fails to explain what happened in London.

The reigning world champion at the time was expected to do well. She pedaled to the front early but couldn't sustain the pace, and finished ninth.

"The biggest shocker for me was going to the London Games and having things fall apart at a big international competition," said Pendrel in July.

Batty didn't even get a clean shot.

She crashed in training three days before the race, breaking her collarbone and a rib. It eliminated any chance of success, with Batty crossing the line in 24th.

It was the beginning of a long struggle.

"That definitely was a setback for a couple years, just kind of being depressed about the Olympic dream being ripped out of my hands," said Batty.

Better than ever

Pendrel, 35, and Batty, 28, have overcome the disappointments of four years ago by peforming well on the world stage.

Pendrel won the final World Cup before Rio in early August, her fourth title at Mont-Ste-Anne, Que., while Batty was third.

They've both had world championship success in the intervening years since London. Batty, from Brooklin, Ont., hit the podium at worlds for the first time this year, with a bronze.

Pendrel, from Kamloops, B.C., won her second world championship title in 2014.

In between, they have traded major titles. Pendrel took Commonwealth Games gold ahead of her Canadian teammate in 2014, and a year later at the Pan Am Games it was Batty as the winner by seven seconds.

Different methods

Since her mystifying London race, Pendrel has become hyper-focused on her mental state.

It began with yoga, which turned into meditation. This season she added regular work with a sport psychologist, and daily visualization to improve her start.

"[I'm] putting myself in that situation; with sound, smell, sight, feel, and making that real," describes Pendrel.

This includes preparing for jostling at the start. The banging of handlebars and gulping in air that might smell like french fries, or other greasy snacks at vendors next to Rio's mountain bike course.

"I want to go there and feel the magic of the Games and feel the joy and the honour of being there and able to compete. And knowing that you can have that joy and be that relaxed, and still perform," said Pendrel.

Batty also said her heart suffered the same fate as the rest of her body in London.

Among other efforts, she used the power of her relationship with husband and coach Adam Morka, to help her come back.

Batty said one of their advantages comes from Morka's experience as a professional mountain biker himself.

"We've worked together for the past seven years now so closely, it's been pretty much two athletes brainstorming and working towards one goal," she said.

"That for me has been the best thing that I could have ever asked for because I don't know where I would be without him."

Given Pendrel and Batty's combined misery in London, there's no question Canada's two best mountain bikers would relish another head-to-head race for gold.

The quality is there, they each have three World Cup or world championship podiums this season.



The question is, will it happen in Rio?