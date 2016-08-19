By Justin Robertson, CBC Sports

Winning a medal is the pinnacle of Olympic competition, so it's no wonder athletes celebrate when they win one.

The celebration style of every athlete is unique — some party long into the night (Ryan Lochte) while others are more discreet and slip away with close friends and family.

Then there's the memorable in-venue celebrations, such as Japanese women's wrestling gold medallist Risako Kawai, who flipped her coach twice and then put him on her shoulders to wave the Japanese flag.

Here's a look at how some Canadian medallists celebrated after winning in Rio.

Erica Wiebe (wrestling)

Wiebe was ecstatic after her gold medal win in the 75-kg division — so much so that she picked up and carried coach Paul Ragusa over her shoulders along with the Canadian flag.

In the spirit of #WorldPhotoDay, how awesome is this @GettyImages snap of @ericawiebe? https://t.co/6szCXbDUoN pic.twitter.com/TBZYtlcnCK — @CBCOlympics

Here's the footage of the now-famous piggyback ride:

When you win #Gold, the only way to celebrate is to give your coach a piggyback ride. Congrats, Erica Wiebe #CAN https://t.co/cFHXrgi236 — @CBCOlympics

Penny Oleksiak (swimming)

The 16-year-old's first foray into the Olympics brought an unexpected wave of medals for the Torontonian. The swimming sensation celebrated like a teenager would: with her family and friends. And showing off her bling.

Canadians go wild for 'incredible' Penny Oleksiak https://t.co/XEz9BY4b4C pic.twitter.com/j6FWNS40dZ — @CBCCanada

Jen Kish (rugby)

The rugby sevens dynamo has been busy inspiring future stars since departing Rio, but is also planning a visit to her tattoo artist to permanently document her Olympic journey. She's also been sharing her time with family.

I have found my tattoo artist to do my Olympic piece next week! Jen Danger who is Edmonton's 2015 best tattoo artist pic.twitter.com/GlW6KmbKhZ — @jen_kish

Today was a great day. Spent it with my nephews ❤️ #famjam pic.twitter.com/QS1s337n71 — @jen_kish

Christine Sinclair (soccer)

The ultimate team player, Sinclair called her teammates her family after claiming the bronze medal by defeating Brazil 2-1 in the women's bronze medal match. Would you expect anything less from the classy veteran?

Andre De Grasse (track)

For an athlete who's been called the future of sprinting, De Grasse, 21, has taken his first Olympics in stride. After a jovial 100m bronze performance running alongside champion Usain Bolt, De Grasse looked disappointed after his silver medal in the 200m.

I can't change for nothing in this world #Rio2016🇧🇷🇨🇦 https://t.co/6FParLZpdK — @De6rasse

I like the fact that @De6rasse doesn't seem happy about his silver... This guy really wants to be the best. pic.twitter.com/lMs9Ia0tNA — @ansonhenry

Brianne Theisen-Eaton (heptathlon)

Three things for any athlete's Olympic to-do list: win a medal, take a selfie with the world's fastest runner and pay homage to your loved ones. The heptathlon bronze medallist accomplished all three.

Get your Olympic medal ✔️ Hop the fence ✔️ Get a selfie with Bolt ✔️ #rio2016 #olympics #athletics #heptathlon pic.twitter.com/PQ6sDMwxfV — @btheiseneaton