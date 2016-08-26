Now that the Rio 2016 Games are over, you'll want to keep using the CBC Sports app (for Android and iOS) to stay connected to your favourite Olympic stars, stories and live streams.

Get the CBC Sports app to watch upcoming live streams of Diamond League track and field meets, the Rio Paralympics and Saturday night NHL games on Hockey Night in Canada.

Key Dates:

Diamond League — Aug. 27 (Paris), Sept. 1 (Zurich), Sept. 9 (Brussels)

Rio Paralympics — Sept. 7 to 17

Hockey Night in Canada begins — Oct. 15

Download: