By Pete Evans, CBC Sports

Canadian sprint kayakers Ryan Cochrane & Hugues Fournel finished in eighth place in the final of the men's 200-m K-2 sprint.

The pair finished with a time of 33.76 seconds, a little over a second behind the gold medalists from Spain who won with a time of 32:07.

Great Britain and Lithuania took silver and bronze, respectively.

#ESP takes the #Gold in the men's 200m kayak final. #CAN Ryan Cochrane, Hugues Fournel finish 8th. #Rio2016 https://t.co/40x3qZmlJl — @CBCOlympics

The Canadian duo were a late addition to the Rio Games, only finding out they were coming on July 31 when disqualification of a Russian team for doping opened up a slot.

Fournel, from Lac Beauport, Que., and Cochrane, from Windsor, N.S, took full advantage, going all the way to the A final where the medals are handed out.

#CAN Ryan Cochrane, Hugues Fournel speak to #CBCOlympics after their canoe sprint final. https://t.co/JAoL0ve2RK https://t.co/fpv6uxp1fe — @CBCOlympics

"We gave it everything we had," Cochrane said. "We knew it would be hard."

Fournel said while the pair are disappointed they weren't able to improve on their 7th-place showing from the London Games four years ago, "we're so happy right now, we see life in colour."

"So proud to represent Canada," Fournel said. "We've really enjoyed these Olympics because we got a gift that allowed us to be here."