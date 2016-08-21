By Nicole Winchester, CBC Sports
As they say, all good things must come to an end.
Canadian Olympians had an amazing Rio Olympics, so it's not surprising that it's tough for them to see it end. They spent the afternoon getting ready for and travelling to the closing ceremony.
Closing ceremonies coming up! Proud to walk with my country! #CAN #Rio2016 pic.twitter.com/YmX2nZ0tOn—
#rio2016 it's a wrap ! Off to the closing ceremony with the best #TeamCanada pic.twitter.com/Q7rba0jCmy—
How athletes really prepare for the #ClosingCeremony ... pic.twitter.com/dvsNujuR56—
On route to closing ceremonies! @ErinTeschuk & I got our mittens on and are super excited to march with @TeamCanada! pic.twitter.com/UfT4m3DJQv—
Then took some pictures before they went into the Maracana:
Marathoners at Closing Ceremony @EricGillis42_2k @ReidCoolsaet @LJM5252 #Rio2016 #Olympics 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/nvyM4AUiNF—
CLOSING CEREMONIES @TeamCanada #can pic.twitter.com/foVc66kwz6—
Canadian Huskies in Rio prepping for Closing Ceremonies. #uconn #bleedblue #Rio2016 @KayNurse11 @stephlabbe1 pic.twitter.com/HeqQhUbwob—
Killing time in the stadium before we walk out for the closing ceremonies #Rio2016 #CanadaBball @ShonaThorburn 😊😙 pic.twitter.com/Iro3KmWbzR—
#JeVaisaRio in the house! pic.twitter.com/NbQi7svjM2—
Just a couple Canadians awaiting to get in the closing ceremony !!! #Olympics #Rio2016 #Kygo pic.twitter.com/5V2mqZeEof—
We got snack bags for Closing Ceremonies 😀 There's a loaf of bread! <insert Mean Girls quote here> pic.twitter.com/VZ6ANe0DOi—
Squad. #Rio2016 #ClosingCeremony 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/GY5wNxsKKn—
#ClosingCeremony #WhyWeSport pic.twitter.com/pEhoNQRSCy—
Race walker Evan Dunfee continued to be all class, taking a photo with Japanese bronze medallist Hirooki Arai:
Now that the #Rio2016 Olympics has come to an end, I'm a bit nervous for this "Olympic Hangover" everyone speaks of 🙈 #ClosingCeremony—
Jen Kish speaks for the rest of us when she worries about going back to real life after the Games:
22 medals later, here are your Canadians https://t.co/2KwyRLrwys https://t.co/cwNAXMZUGD—
When the Canadians entered, it was clear it would take more than rain to dampen their spirit.
So much to be proud of Canada. What a games! #StepUpStandTall #rio2016 #happyface. #ClosingCeremony pic.twitter.com/Rq7JZH3wi3—
Closing down #Rio2016 #ClosingCeremony pic.twitter.com/tRVYSvYJyq—
Still burning...for a short time #closingceremony#StepUpStandTall pic.twitter.com/7bzZ961R5S—
A walk to remember! #ClosingCeremony #Rio2016 #TeamCanada pic.twitter.com/x2tvf8Ar5N—
@tasha_wodak sticks the pose! Gotta work on my cheerleading smile 🙃 #ClosingCeremony #TeamCanada pic.twitter.com/Hq0UBohxGm—
Are we happy? Yes we are ! Best #TEAMmates #rio2016 #Olympics #can pic.twitter.com/IxKR6rZx8G—
A walk to remember. #Rio2016 #ClosingCeremony #RioToTokyo #Olympics pic.twitter.com/DmzRfkfAYB—
"Traveling the world with Cameron" 🌎🙏🏻#neverforget #creatingalegacy #olympics #travel #ri… https://t.co/MzBZ6DKTC9 pic.twitter.com/rMttSbbdj0—
Closing ceremony!! #rio2016 pic.twitter.com/unNSMma3sX—
Closing ceremonies!—
Was amazing to be a part of the Rio 2016 Olympic games. pic.twitter.com/KmUD3QSY5Z
it rained, and it poured, but we marched! #Rio2016 #ClosingCeremony @TeamCanada pic.twitter.com/cu8bQidUWE—
Closing ceremonies were an extremely wet success! Good thing we had rain jackets #Rio2016 #ClosingCeremony #Olympics pic.twitter.com/0Df5CY4ctF—
Some Olympians made sure to take pictures with some of their favourite people.
Closing Ceremonies reppin #TheU #Olympicgames pic.twitter.com/VdQhUMdoqg—
Some Windsorites headed to the #Rio2016 #olympics #ClosingCeremony ! Great to chat & snap a photo with @Kjmasse ! pic.twitter.com/oQGud7Uwo9—
Highlight of my closing ceremony. A picture with @jolandaneff pic.twitter.com/z59upX2rG6—
A couple of Londoners in Rio... @DamianWarner #Rio2016 #LdnOnt #ClosingCeremony pic.twitter.com/zlVJT88SAW—
While some Canadians are already looking forward to the next Games:
I CAN'T WAIT FOR TOKYO 2020 😍😍😍😍 #Tokyo2020 #Olympics—
