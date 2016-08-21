By Nicole Winchester, CBC Sports

As they say, all good things must come to an end.

Canadian Olympians had an amazing Rio Olympics, so it's not surprising that it's tough for them to see it end.  They spent the afternoon getting ready for and travelling to the closing ceremony.

Then took some pictures before they went into the Maracana:

Race walker Evan Dunfee continued to be all class, taking a photo with Japanese bronze medallist Hirooki Arai:

Jen Kish speaks for the rest of us when she worries about going back to real life after the Games:

When the Canadians entered, it was clear it would take more than rain to dampen their spirit.

Some Olympians made sure to take pictures with some of their favourite people.

While some Canadians are already looking forward to the next Games:

