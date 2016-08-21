By Nicole Winchester, CBC Sports

As they say, all good things must come to an end.

Canadian Olympians had an amazing Rio Olympics, so it's not surprising that it's tough for them to see it end. They spent the afternoon getting ready for and travelling to the closing ceremony.

Closing ceremonies coming up! Proud to walk with my country! #CAN #Rio2016 pic.twitter.com/YmX2nZ0tOn — @mackdarragh

#rio2016 it's a wrap ! Off to the closing ceremony with the best #TeamCanada pic.twitter.com/Q7rba0jCmy — @LeandreBouchard

How athletes really prepare for the #ClosingCeremony ... pic.twitter.com/dvsNujuR56 — @ericawiebe

On route to closing ceremonies! @ErinTeschuk & I got our mittens on and are super excited to march with @TeamCanada! pic.twitter.com/UfT4m3DJQv — @tasha_wodak

Then took some pictures before they went into the Maracana:

Killing time in the stadium before we walk out for the closing ceremonies #Rio2016 #CanadaBball @ShonaThorburn 😊😙 pic.twitter.com/Iro3KmWbzR — @AyimWhoAyim

Just a couple Canadians awaiting to get in the closing ceremony !!! #Olympics #Rio2016 #Kygo pic.twitter.com/5V2mqZeEof — @maximbouchard

We got snack bags for Closing Ceremonies 😀 There's a loaf of bread! <insert Mean Girls quote here> pic.twitter.com/VZ6ANe0DOi — @empty_kate

Race walker Evan Dunfee continued to be all class, taking a photo with Japanese bronze medallist Hirooki Arai:

Now that the #Rio2016 Olympics has come to an end, I'm a bit nervous for this "Olympic Hangover" everyone speaks of 🙈 #ClosingCeremony — @jen_kish

Jen Kish speaks for the rest of us when she worries about going back to real life after the Games:

22 medals later, here are your Canadians https://t.co/2KwyRLrwys https://t.co/cwNAXMZUGD — @CBCOlympics

When the Canadians entered, it was clear it would take more than rain to dampen their spirit.

So much to be proud of Canada. What a games! #StepUpStandTall #rio2016 #happyface. #ClosingCeremony pic.twitter.com/Rq7JZH3wi3 — @cpendrel

@tasha_wodak sticks the pose! Gotta work on my cheerleading smile 🙃 #ClosingCeremony #TeamCanada pic.twitter.com/Hq0UBohxGm — @Javelizz

Closing ceremonies!

Was amazing to be a part of the Rio 2016 Olympic games. pic.twitter.com/KmUD3QSY5Z — @Tnyhaug49

Closing ceremonies were an extremely wet success! Good thing we had rain jackets #Rio2016 #ClosingCeremony #Olympics pic.twitter.com/0Df5CY4ctF — @cochraneryan

Some Olympians made sure to take pictures with some of their favourite people.

Some Windsorites headed to the #Rio2016 #olympics #ClosingCeremony ! Great to chat & snap a photo with @Kjmasse ! pic.twitter.com/oQGud7Uwo9 — @noellemontcalm

Highlight of my closing ceremony. A picture with @jolandaneff pic.twitter.com/z59upX2rG6 — @MatBilodeau

While some Canadians are already looking forward to the next Games:

I CAN'T WAIT FOR TOKYO 2020 😍😍😍😍 #Tokyo2020 #Olympics — @alysha_newman94

