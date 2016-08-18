By Nicole Winchester, CBC Sports
The 200-metre semifinal might have been stressful for some sprinters, but for Canada's Andre De Grasse and Jamaica's Usain Bolt, it looked like a jog in the park.
De Grasse and Bolt just look like two besties running a race where each would be happy if the other win—
Bolt & De Grasse chattin' about a post-race pint while the rest of the OLYMPIANS are meters behind running the race of their lives.—
Bolt and de Grasse practically had a conversation over the last 20m.—
@CBCOlympics the fact they're cracking smiles at each other while running is 1) awesome 2) all the feels.—
De Grasse and Bolt out there sharing some laughs as they smash the rest of the world in sprinting—
And that only made people feel stronger love for #DeBolt.
Does anybody else want a friendship like Andre de Grasse and Usain Bolt's? #friendshipgoals 🇨🇦🇯🇲—
Can you feel #DeBolt tonight? pic.twitter.com/hLVjJKbOXS—
Bolt being a big brother to De Grasse has been my fave part of these Olympics—
Usain Bolt and Andre De Grasse's relationship is awesome. Anyone would think they've known each other for years. 🏃 #Rio2016—
Roses are red—
Bronze is brass
If I'm Usain Bolt
Will you be my De Grasse#Olympics 🇨🇦🇯🇲 pic.twitter.com/12hz9f9qYc
be the bolt to my de grasse ❤️—
@tourdeDallas #DeBolt #Rio2016 pic.twitter.com/bojbN3DxKr—
I can't stop smiling about Andre and Usain. Good friends push you to do better. #DeBolt #bromance #Rio2016 #Olympics—
Man, Taylor Swift has gotta be SO JEALOUS of the Bolt-De Grasse squad. #Rio1016—
When Olympics become dour and negative, just look at those De Grasse-Bolt photos and Rio seems better right away. —
Joy of Sport.
Canadian sprinter Kimberly Hyacinthe has been enjoying what the internet has been making of #DeBolt:
Bolt and DeGrasse are giving the Internet too much material for memes 😂—
Here's some of what people cooked up tonight.
Exclusive replay of Usain Bolt and Andre de Grasse finishing their 200 meter heat, for those who missed it. pic.twitter.com/OWNnQq1bV9—
Bolt and De Grasse be all like pic.twitter.com/EfP52ZvV4w—
Usain Bolt and Andre De Grasse towards the end of the race pic.twitter.com/wLGkYu4zN4—
@AntyEnaStarGyal
Bolt: "After this do you wanna do karate in the garage?" —
De Grasse: "YUP"#Rio2016 #CAN #JAM pic.twitter.com/srDC0lekR3
Today on #DeBolt -—
D: This is fun!
B: Yes!
D: Maybe I can win?
B: That would be no.@De6rasse @usainbolt #Rio2016 pic.twitter.com/hIY0uesjpx
While others compared them to another famous bromance that's captured the hearts of Canadians.
Bolt and De Grasse are the Matt Damon and Ben Affleck of #Rio2016 pic.twitter.com/laXOCSbOaV—
@ejeancarroll @kirstinestewart I would say these two come a close second bawhahahahah pic.twitter.com/N9L135t03l—
@thevinetwayway
@CBCOlympics like Obama and Trudeau.—
Bolt & De Grasse are the new Obama & Trudeau ❤️—
There are many who would happily pay to watch #DeBolt in theatres:
De Grasse and Bolt team up to solve the Lochte mystery. Buddy cop movie waiting to happen.—
De Grasse and Bolt should travel the world and solve mysteries together.—
I'd watch the hell out of a Bolt De Grasse bromance reality show. They cute as hell! #UsainBolt #RioOlympics2016 #DeBolt—
Where is the fan fiction #DeBolt pic.twitter.com/4Gw7aJ46yQ—
Usain Bolt and Andre De Grasse make a lot of movies better. #Olympics pic.twitter.com/v0f7iwYE6y—
@helmerroids
Give De Grasse and Bolt their own reality show plz.—
Seriously Bolt and De Grasse buddy cop show, please.—
These people have an ultimate Hollywood ending in mind for the #DeBolt story:
Can bolt and de grasse just tie and break the world record together in the 200 and then become best friends forever? That would be great—
This is how I expect the 200m final to end with de grasse and bolt. pic.twitter.com/l2hATohwMf—
@SeanKeay
But it's possible De Grasse was moving a little too fast for Bolt:
I asked Bolt what he thought when De Grasse sped up at the line: "I was just saying ‘chill out, what are you doing?’ We are just having fun"—
This is all time—
BOLT: "De GRASSE was supposed to slow down. I said what are you doing, it's a semi final." #Rio2016 pic.twitter.com/nnWfsvpuA0
#Bolt on De Grasse: "I was asking him what are you doing? He replied I want to apply pressure on you & I went like it's semifinals come on"—
Either way, Bolt's teammate Yohan Blake, is feeling a bit left out.
"I thought we had something special..." Blake on news of recent #Bromance between #Bolt & #DeGrasse #Rio2016 pic.twitter.com/o3ZSNSsoYP—
