By Nicole Winchester, CBC Sports

The 200-metre semifinal might have been stressful for some sprinters, but for Canada's Andre De Grasse and Jamaica's Usain Bolt, it looked like a jog in the park.

And that only made people feel stronger love for #DeBolt.

Canadian sprinter Kimberly Hyacinthe has been enjoying what the internet has been making of #DeBolt:

Here's some of what people cooked up tonight.

While others compared them to another famous bromance that's captured the hearts of Canadians.

There are many who would happily pay to watch #DeBolt in theatres:

These people have an ultimate Hollywood ending in mind for the #DeBolt story:

But it's possible De Grasse was moving a little too fast for Bolt:

Either way, Bolt's teammate Yohan Blake, is feeling a bit left out.

Will you be watching the 200m final Thursday night? Let us know at @CBCOlympics!