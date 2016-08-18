By Nicole Winchester, CBC Sports

The 200-metre semifinal might have been stressful for some sprinters, but for Canada's Andre De Grasse and Jamaica's Usain Bolt, it looked like a jog in the park.

De Grasse and Bolt just look like two besties running a race where each would be happy if the other win — @MicquelleStoute

Bolt & De Grasse chattin' about a post-race pint while the rest of the OLYMPIANS are meters behind running the race of their lives. — @SarahSpain

Bolt and de Grasse practically had a conversation over the last 20m. — @Khairykj

@CBCOlympics the fact they're cracking smiles at each other while running is 1) awesome 2) all the feels. — @yikes77

De Grasse and Bolt out there sharing some laughs as they smash the rest of the world in sprinting — @patkc13

And that only made people feel stronger love for #DeBolt.

Does anybody else want a friendship like Andre de Grasse and Usain Bolt's? #friendshipgoals 🇨🇦🇯🇲 — @Liam_Firus

Bolt being a big brother to De Grasse has been my fave part of these Olympics — @ArponBasu

Usain Bolt and Andre De Grasse's relationship is awesome. Anyone would think they've known each other for years. 🏃 #Rio2016 — @RinaPinxz22

Roses are red

Bronze is brass

If I'm Usain Bolt

Will you be my De Grasse#Olympics 🇨🇦🇯🇲 pic.twitter.com/12hz9f9qYc — @amamack

be the bolt to my de grasse ❤️ — @hadezai

I can't stop smiling about Andre and Usain. Good friends push you to do better. #DeBolt #bromance #Rio2016 #Olympics — @VanessaChiu21

Man, Taylor Swift has gotta be SO JEALOUS of the Bolt-De Grasse squad. #Rio1016 — @sproudfoot

When Olympics become dour and negative, just look at those De Grasse-Bolt photos and Rio seems better right away.



Joy of Sport. — @guygavrielkay

Canadian sprinter Kimberly Hyacinthe has been enjoying what the internet has been making of #DeBolt:

Bolt and DeGrasse are giving the Internet too much material for memes 😂 — @KimHyacinthe

Here's some of what people cooked up tonight.

Exclusive replay of Usain Bolt and Andre de Grasse finishing their 200 meter heat, for those who missed it. pic.twitter.com/OWNnQq1bV9 — @SInow

Bolt and De Grasse be all like pic.twitter.com/EfP52ZvV4w — @MrsOsSens

Usain Bolt and Andre De Grasse towards the end of the race pic.twitter.com/wLGkYu4zN4 — @AntyEnaStarGyal

Bolt: "After this do you wanna do karate in the garage?"



De Grasse: "YUP"#Rio2016 #CAN #JAM pic.twitter.com/srDC0lekR3 — @david_traunero

Today on #DeBolt -

D: This is fun!

B: Yes!

D: Maybe I can win?

B: That would be no.@De6rasse @usainbolt #Rio2016 pic.twitter.com/hIY0uesjpx — @JATetro

While others compared them to another famous bromance that's captured the hearts of Canadians.

Bolt and De Grasse are the Matt Damon and Ben Affleck of #Rio2016 pic.twitter.com/laXOCSbOaV — @ejeancarroll

@ejeancarroll @kirstinestewart I would say these two come a close second bawhahahahah pic.twitter.com/N9L135t03l — @thevinetwayway

@CBCOlympics like Obama and Trudeau. — @PierreNeary

Bolt & De Grasse are the new Obama & Trudeau ❤️ — @jillyy_z

There are many who would happily pay to watch #DeBolt in theatres:

De Grasse and Bolt team up to solve the Lochte mystery. Buddy cop movie waiting to happen. — @iancmclaren

De Grasse and Bolt should travel the world and solve mysteries together. — @karonliu

I'd watch the hell out of a Bolt De Grasse bromance reality show. They cute as hell! #UsainBolt #RioOlympics2016 #DeBolt — @vweppler

Where is the fan fiction #DeBolt pic.twitter.com/4Gw7aJ46yQ — @evacsenge

Usain Bolt and Andre De Grasse make a lot of movies better. #Olympics pic.twitter.com/v0f7iwYE6y — @helmerroids

Give De Grasse and Bolt their own reality show plz. — @ThrowinSmoke

Seriously Bolt and De Grasse buddy cop show, please. — @SNFaizalKhamisa

These people have an ultimate Hollywood ending in mind for the #DeBolt story:

Can bolt and de grasse just tie and break the world record together in the 200 and then become best friends forever? That would be great — @okapi_papi

This is how I expect the 200m final to end with de grasse and bolt. pic.twitter.com/l2hATohwMf — @SeanKeay

But it's possible De Grasse was moving a little too fast for Bolt:

I asked Bolt what he thought when De Grasse sped up at the line: "I was just saying ‘chill out, what are you doing?’ We are just having fun" — @ArashMadani

This is all time

BOLT: "De GRASSE was supposed to slow down. I said what are you doing, it's a semi final." #Rio2016 pic.twitter.com/nnWfsvpuA0 — @tmitch_86

#Bolt on De Grasse: "I was asking him what are you doing? He replied I want to apply pressure on you & I went like it's semifinals come on" — @julietbawuah

Either way, Bolt's teammate Yohan Blake, is feeling a bit left out.

"I thought we had something special..." Blake on news of recent #Bromance between #Bolt & #DeGrasse #Rio2016 pic.twitter.com/o3ZSNSsoYP — @Mychasiw

