Canada's Melissa Bishop will be looking to add a gold medal to her name, as she hits the track for the 800m final on Saturday night at the Rio Olympics. (David J. Phillip/The Associated Press)

By Justin Robertson, CBC Sports

Here are five events to watch on Saturday as the Rio Olympics heads into the final weekend with more Canadian medal hopes.

Remember, you can get your Olympic fix on cbc.ca/olympics or on CBC's Rio 2016 app, where all these events will be live streamed. For those of you who prefer TV, the network broadcasting each event is indicated below.

Melissa Bishop races for gold in the women's 800m at 8:15 p.m. ET (CBC/SN 1)

The 2015 world championship silver medallist will be looking for her first Olympic gold medal on Saturday night. The 28-year-old native from Eganville, Ont., won her first heat and finished second her semifinal run to qualify for the final. This is the second Olympic appearance for Bishop, who won gold in Toronto at the Pan Am Games.

Brooke Henderson is a medal chance on the final day of the Women's Golf at 6 a.m. ET (TSN 2)

The Smiths Falls native has climbed the leaderboard after a sluggish start by her standards to be within reach of an Olympic medal. This is the 18-year old's first appearance at the Olympics.

Pendrel, Batty compete in women's mountain bike at 11:30 a.m. ET (CBC)

Catharine Pendrel, from Kamloops, B.C., won gold at Commonwealth Games in 2014 as well as silver at the Pan Am Games in Toronto. The 35-year old has competed at the Beijing and London Olympics.

This is Emily Batty's second Olympic appearance after winning gold in Toronto at the Pan Am Games and silver in 2014 at the Commonwealth Games.

3 Canadians compete in women's triathlon at 10 a.m. ET (TSN)

In a field of 56 competitors, keep your eyes peeled for 27-year old Victoria native Kirsten Sweetland, 23-year-old Amelie Kretz from Blainville, Que., and 26-year old Sarah-Anne Brault, who hails from Quebec City.

Brault is ranked 41st in the world, with Kretz close behind (47) and Sweetland ranked 83rd.

Mark de Jonge paddles for medal in K1 200m at 8 a.m. ET (CBC)

The Halifax native has two consecutive world titles to his name. Can he add a gold medal in the Men's K1 200m final? He will need to overcome Britain's Liam Heath, who seems the favourite after a solid heat and semifinal round.