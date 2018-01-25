New steroid data used by IOC to vet Russia's Olympians

New evidence is being used to vet Russian athletes ahead of next month's Winter Games, the International Olympic Committee said Thursday.

The IOC said a database from the Moscow anti-doping laboratory shows evidence of attempts to "hide and modify" biological data pointing to steroid use. The Olympic body said it will pass on the data to international sports federations, who could take further action.

Russian athletes must compete in neutral uniforms under the Olympic flag in Pyeongchang as part of the country's punishment for what the IOC ruled was a doping program when it hosted the 2014 Sochi Olympics. They will be known as "Olympic Athletes from Russia." An IOC panel led by former French Sports Minister Valerie Fourneyron has been vetting Russian athletes before issuing invitations to compete.

"The [database] was reconstructed by a WADA forensic expert and then subjected to a rigorous authentication process to confirm its accuracy," the IOC said in a statement. "This additional intelligence has been provided to the respective International Federations."

The IOC panel has faced criticism in Russia over a lack of explanation for why some athletes, like six-time Olympic short-track champion Viktor Ahn, were not invited to Pyeongchang despite not having previously faced doping charges.

The statement released Thursday sheds light on the evidence the panel has used, but it still hasn't confirmed who is in and who is out, or given any individual decisions.

The exclusions have stirred renewed talk of a boycott, something athletes and officials ruled out last month when the IOC formally banned the Russian team.

"There was an attempt to take the Russian athletes' flag, anthem, to push Russia toward a boycott ... And now this is the second attempt, tyranny, an attempt to drive a wedge between athletes who had managed to keep their good name," Mikhail Degtyarev, chairman of the Russian parliament's sports committee, told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

"I'm not personally a supporter of a boycott. I consider it counterproductive, but we need to defend our honour."

The Russian Figure Skating Federation also said the IOC was trying to provoke Russia into a boycott.