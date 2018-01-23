Skip to Main Content
CBC Sports' Olympic podcast now available

Road To The Olympic Games

Notifications

CBC Sports' Olympic podcast now available

PYC Podcast features Canadian Olympic athletes, both past and present, providing their unique and up-close perspective on the world's biggest sporting event.

Olympic Overnight's Kelly VanderBeek hosts; download starting Tuesday, Jan. 23

CBC Sports ·
CBC Olympic host Kelly VanderBeek interviews experts, analysts and Olympians in the newest podcast offering from CBC Sports. Premiering January 23rd and releasing a new episode almost everyday of #PyeongChang2018.
comments

If you want the real inside story of competing at an Olympics, just say "PYC."

That's the name of CBC Sports' latest podcast, debuting Tuesday, Jan. 23 and available wherever you download your podcasts.

PYC Podcast — short for Pyeongchang — features Canadian Olympic athletes, both past and present, providing their unique and up-close perspective on the world's biggest sporting event.

Kelly VanderBeek, host of Olympic Overnight and a former Olympic skier, says the format works well in bringing out the stories.

"Perhaps it has to do with a comfort level in talking to a retired athlete, perhaps it's something else, but all my guests seemed authentically unguarded," VanderBeek said. "These are intimate and thoroughly Canadian conversations.

"I was surprised to hear one athlete describe standing naked atop St. Moritz, and chagrined to learn how doping scandals made another athlete question their Olympic pursuits altogether." 

Episodes include: 

  • Former downhiller Steve Podborski on the good old days of the Crazy Canucks.
  • Cross-country gold medallist and WADA member Beckie Scott on the twin challenges of fighting cheating and the cynicism that goes with it.
  • Figure skating great Kurt Browning takes us on a funny and insightful behind-the-scenes tour of the skaters to watch.

PYC Podcast will release a new episode almost daily during the Olympics, which run Feb. 9-25.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices

Broadcast Partners

Popular now in sports

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us