Putin wants Russian diplomats to 'refine' doping rules
Russian President Vladimir Putin wants his country's diplomats to "refine" the existing International Convention against Doping in Sport so that "the rules are fair and absolutely transparent."
WADA has accused country of running state-sponsored doping program
Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered his country's diplomats to seek changes to international doping rules in the wake of the nation's drug scandals.
Putin says the Foreign Ministry should try to alter the key treaty underpinning anti-doping work worldwide. He adds Russian diplomats working with UNESCO should aim to "refine" the existing International Convention against Doping in Sport so that "the rules are fair and absolutely transparent."
The treaty is the basis for the global drug-testing system led by the World Anti-Doping Agency, which has accused Russia of running a state-sponsored doping program in dozens of sports.
The Russian government says it and its athletes have unfairly been maligned.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.