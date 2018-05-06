Olympic bronze medallist Galen Rupp wins Prague marathon
Olympic bronze medallist Galen Rupp of the United States won the Prague international marathon on Sunday while Kenyan runner Bornes Jepkirui Kitur was the fastest woman in the race.
Rupp who pulled ahead away from the favourite Sisay Lemma of Ethiopia with about four kilometres to go, finished the race in two hours, six minutes and seven seconds. It was the second fastest time in the history of the race.
Lemma crossed the finish line in 2:07:02 while Kenya's Stephen Kwelio Chemlany was third in 2:09:42.
Kitur won in 2:24:19 ahead of Belaynesh Oljira and Amane Gobena, both from Ethiopia.
