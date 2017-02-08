Two-time Olympian Perdita Felicien is set to lead CBC Sports' latest podcast: Off Guard.

Every week, one unconventional theme is considered three different ways. Check out the first two episodes now.

Episode 1: All stars

In our first foray, we look at all stars — life at the top, the double-edged sword of fame.

Host Perdita Felicien tackles the topic by chatting with the fastest woman on Earth, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who describes life as a big star on a small island (Jamaica). American track Hall of Famer Renaldo Nehemiah also talks about life after the first flush of stardom. Silken Laumann is very open about how fame negatively changed her younger self while Karina LeBlanc has a jaw-dropping story about how one encounter taught her the power of fame.

In Hockey Night in Canada Off the Record, Bob Cole and Peter Mahovlich are in complete agreement on two things: All-star games don't do much for them. However, they are becoming more meaningful all the time.

And CBC reporter Jamie Strashin looks at a touchy matter that almost all of us have seen up close — either as parent or child — the strange expansion of so-called elite and rep teams in amateur sport. Whatever happened to good old house league? Why are we stoking the unrealistic dreams of these young athletes?

Episode 2: Chirping

Episode 2 is all about chirping. Jawboning. Smack talk.

There are a lot of laughs to be had here, but in this era of exciting presidential politics, we are also all learning fast that name calling has disturbing power. Perdita explores the culture of chirping in track and field.

Hint: It ain't what you say, it's what your eyes say.

She talks to Justin Gatlin about being on the receiving end of a million boos at Rio 2016 along with having one single supporter — a certain Usain Bolt.

Hockey Night Off the Record has Pete and Bob sharing more chirping memories than you can shake a curved stick at. But there are two that stand out: The time the referees cracked wise with an anthem singer and how Dennis Polonich chirped his way into a bench-clearing brawl.

For Strashing, it's a story that'll have you chuckling and chagrined at the same time. While little kids are happy to show off their pretty innocent chirping skills, everyone is in agreement that it's the thoughtless shouts of parents in the stands that cause all the damage.

To listen to the podcast, click cbc.ca/offguard

To subscribe and tell us what you think, email us at offguard@cbc.ca