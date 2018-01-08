Officials keep 'door open' for North Korean Olympic participation
Olympics officials say they have "kept the door open" for North Korea to take part in the upcoming Winter Games in South Korea. Officials for the two countries are set to meet Wednesday.
International Olympic Committee extends registration deadline
The International Olympic Committee has long sought a diplomatic success that could allow the reclusive Communist country to participate in the Pyeongchang Games next month.
IOC spokesman Mark Adams said Monday the registration deadline has been extended and that the Lausanne, Switzerland-based committee supports North Korean athletes in the qualification process, while respecting U.N. sanctions against North Korea.
Last week, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un wished success for the Games and suggested the North may send a delegation. Officials for the two countries are set to meet on Wednesday.
