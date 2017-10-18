Most Canadian sporting events in Canada would be incomplete without hearing the unmistakable sound of Gord Downie's voice over the loudspeakers.
The Tragically Hip frontman died Tuesday after battling brain cancer, and his legacy as a musician is being fondly remembered by fans and athletes alike.
As Canadians celebrate Downie's life and accomplishments, here are CBC Sports' video montages from recent Olympic Games that were set to some of the Hip's most memorable songs.
Rio 2016 Olympics - Ahead By A Century
Rio 2016 Olympics - In A World Possessed By The Human Mind
Rio 2016 Olympics - Three Pistols
Sochi 2014 Olympics - Blow At High Dough
As a bonus, here's a Hockey Night in Canada intro from the 2014 NHL playoffs that features the Boston Bruins — Downie's favourite team — and the classic song Nautical Disaster.
