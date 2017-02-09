There is less than one year until the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympic Games begin!  

CBC Sports' Kelly VanderBeek is on the ground in the host city, taking in all of the sights and sounds. Join Kelly for a CBCOlympics' Facebook Live on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET to hear what she's been up to in South Korea.

Athletes are also getting set for the Winter Games. Bobsleigh star Kaillie Humphries is hoping Pyeongchang will mark a three-peat as she shows off her hardware from past Olympics.

Figure skater Kaetlyn Osmond used her #TBT to reminisce about the good times had at the Sochi 2014 Games.

Turns out Pyeongchang is more than just snow and ice! Speed skater Ivanie Blondin snapped this photo before competing at the world single distances championships this weekend.

Do you have plans for next February? Meagan Duhamel does! She and pairs partner Eric Radford are planning to rock the maple leaf for another Olympic appearance.

Get pumped, Canada!

