There is less than one year until the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympic Games begin!

The countdown is officially on! It's only 365 days until #Pyeongchang2018https://t.co/n3v6t52YOV pic.twitter.com/LdxyJaC7kA — @CBCOlympics

CBC Sports' Kelly VanderBeek is on the ground in the host city, taking in all of the sights and sounds. Join Kelly for a CBCOlympics' Facebook Live on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET to hear what she's been up to in South Korea.

From Drumming to Tae Kwon Do to Orchestras, @pyeongchang2018's 1y out celebrations have ignited this regions Olympic spirit. @CBCOlympics pic.twitter.com/mcfFdWXWgD — @KellyVanderBeek

Athletes are also getting set for the Winter Games. Bobsleigh star Kaillie Humphries is hoping Pyeongchang will mark a three-peat as she shows off her hardware from past Olympics.

365 days till @pyeongchang2018 & I've been working 5,475 days in bobsled to make my dream of having 3 of these a reality #believe #process pic.twitter.com/Uh71u9voBe — @BobsledKaillie

Figure skater Kaetlyn Osmond used her #TBT to reminisce about the good times had at the Sochi 2014 Games.

Turns out Pyeongchang is more than just snow and ice! Speed skater Ivanie Blondin snapped this photo before competing at the world single distances championships this weekend.

Do you have plans for next February? Meagan Duhamel does! She and pairs partner Eric Radford are planning to rock the maple leaf for another Olympic appearance.

What are you all doing in one year from today? @Rad85E and I are planning to be at the Olympics! #PyeongChang2018 #TeamCanada #oneyeartogo pic.twitter.com/02iQI4A3tc — @mhjd_85

Get pumped, Canada!

