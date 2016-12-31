In a year that saw 22 medals at the Rio Olympics, Order of Canada apointee and even a couple world records on the ice, 2016 was a memorable one for Canadian Olympians.

With the new year quickly approaching, athletes across the country are taking the time to reflect on the old year and look forward to the new.

Olympic diving partners Roseline Filion and Meaghan Benfeito look back on an emotional year in which Filion retired from the sport with a bronze medal-winning plunge.

Saying goodbye to 2016 with pride!I learned so many things this year that will definitely serve me for 2017!Thanks for the support! #HNY2017 pic.twitter.com/oy8TN9cDZF — @Roselinefilion

A perfect picture to describe my 2016. A year that required a lot of hard work but in the end payed off. #newyears pic.twitter.com/1z6WlhuhuZ — @MegBenfeito

On the topic of diving, Olympian Jennifer Abel is looking ahead to reaching her goals in 2017.

Olympic hurdler Phylicia George looks back on her journey to the Rio Olympics and is already referring to 2017 as the "year with no limits."

Olympic synchronized swimmer Jacqueline Simoneau had a creative way of displaying her 2016 Olympic journey by taking a one second video for each of the 150 days ahead of Rio. Talk about dedication!

No better way to describe how truly amazing 2016 was without my 1s videos 150 days before the start of the Olympics! pic.twitter.com/JNNzCkolr4 — @jackie_simoneau

Meanwhile, Olympic beach volleyballers Chaim Shalk and Ben Saxton are focused on what's really important for 2017: a more well-rehearsed celebration.

Whether 2016 was full of medals and success or disappointments and let-downs, it's time to party. And what better way to celebrate a new year than spending time with some new friends you met at the Olympics?

Trampoline double-gold medallist and flag-bearer Rosie MacLennan, bronze medal-winning goalkeeper Stephanie Labbé and rugby sevens bronze medallist Jen Kish found time in their busy schedules to try each other's sports.