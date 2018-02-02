Coming Up
Watch nordic combined World Cup from Japan
Watch as the world's best nordic combined athletes compete at the World Cup stop in Hakuba, Japan.
Watch live on Friday at 10 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above on Friday at 10 p.m. ET to watch the world's best nordic combined athletes as they compete at a World Cup stop in Hakuba, Japan.
Return for more action on Saturday at 10 p.m. ET.
You can also catch more nordic combined coverage on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET on Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly show spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.
