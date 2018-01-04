Mind Games: How do you know if an athlete is better suited to team or individual sports?

The conversation of team sports vs. individual sports invariably results in a discussion of which one is better for a given individual.

It is easy to assume introverts are better suited for individual sports, while extroverted athletes are typically associated with team sports. However, this would be a gross assumption, given the unique quality each type of sport offers.

So is there a difference between the psychological needs of team and individual sport athletes?

The individual sport athlete

The journey of an elite athlete can be a lonely road, and even moreso in individual sports, where performance is solely dependent upon oneself.

Self-regulation is critical to their success. Depending on geography and personal obligations, they may have to train on their own, with coaching provided remotely.

Consider for a moment the motivation, focus and discipline necessary for these athletes to succeed. In some cases, athletes may train with other athletes competing in similar events or even perhaps with their competitors, which can provide a pseudo-team environment. Researchers have found this to be advantageous for individual sport athletes. This environment can foster greater enjoyment and effort in training, leading to superior performances.

The spotlight often shines brighter on an athlete competing in an individual sport compared to a team sport.

Any errors an athlete makes in an individual sport are easily identifiable to the audience. The athlete cannot hide from their mistakes and this can cause them to experience greater anxiety. As their anxiety increases, their attention may become narrow and internally focused.

For example, a figure skater who fears not landing the quadruple Salchow may experience a high level of anxiety as they enter their jump. This lapse in focus can cause the athlete to do the very thing he did not want to do and miss landing the jump.

You can see why the dreaded "choking" complex in sports is associated with an elevated level of anxiety. For that lone athlete at centre ice or the starting line of a race, they can feel as though they are an island.

Whether they rise to the occasion or fail is up to them and them alone.

The team sport athlete

Team sports, on the other hand, depend on the cumulative performance of each member of the team.

Simply putting together the best players does not ensure a team will be successful.

Take the 2006 Turin Olympic Games, when Canada sent an all-star men's hockey team. Heading into the Olympic Games, the players had combined for more than 300 points that season in the NHL . However, the Olympic Games yielded different results and, to the shock of most Canadians, they didn't to win a medal.

Canada's failure to win a medal in men's hockey at the 2006 Winter Olympics in Turin was a shock both the team and the country. (Eric Risberg/Associated Press)

Such failures can happen when teams have not had the opportunity to develop, understand each other's rhythm, gel and play as a unit.

Having all the best athletes on a team does not ensure victory; instead, you must have the right athletes who can work together best at that given time. Clustering a team of individuals who at best haven't established team cohesion and at worst may be incompatible can undermine success.

The team goal, which underpins the existence of the team, must be shared and believed by all in order for it to be achieved. Every member must buy into it, understand and accept their role, and establish individual goals that support it.

Individual goals cannot supersede the team's goal. For example, a hockey player who wants to be the leading scorer on the team may not support the team's goal of winning if his primary role is a defensive one.

In addition to a shared goal, this collection of individuals must work as a unit and demonstrate team cohesion to be successful. This requires effective communication between members, providing positive feedback, respect and trust, as well as a clear understanding and acceptance of each team member's role.

An interesting paradox is that team cohesion promotes great performances, and great performances stimulates team cohesion.

In Vancouver in 2010, Canada's Olympic hockey team — another collection of all-stars — adhered to the mantra of "check your ego at the door." Perhaps not coincidentally, that team won gold.

Similar to their individual counterparts, team sport athletes are also susceptible to anxiety. They may feel the pressure of accountability to their team or judgment by their competitors or fans.

Team leaders are necessary and can play a pivotal role in the fate of a team. They can help their teammates overcome any anxiety or doubts they may harbour, and promote a "can do" climate in the seemingly impossible storm of competition.

Faceoff: Individual sport vs. team sport

There is one common denominator shared between individual and team sport athletes – the coach.

A coach has the ability to instill belief where there is doubt, direct focus and attention, calm nerves and pump up an athlete when needed . In the case of team sports, they can provide the super glue for team cohesion.

Ultimately, the same mental skills (self-confidence, motivation, focus and stress management) needed to be successful in an individual sport are also required in team sports.

Not every athlete is the same, and those differences must be taken into account. But taken together, team and individual sports share common features.

Where they vary is the degree to which mental skills are needed and how they are fostered and facilitated.