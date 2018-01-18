Mind Games: Older athletes prove experience can be golden

In the 2006 Olympics in Turin, Itlay, Duff Gibson slid to the first gold medal for Canada in the skeleton.

What is even more remarkable is that he did it at the age of 39, setting the record for being the oldest person to win an individual gold medal at a Winter Games.

His 35-year-old teammate, Jeff Pain, finished second, and Switzerland's 37-year-old Gregor Stähli finished third. In an event dependent upon speed and power for the push start, it appears age was no barrier for these skeleton athletes.

So how do athletes continue to excel, even as they advance in age?

For more seasoned athletes, their hair may show strands of grey, and in athletic years they may be considered geriatric, but do not let that fool you. By no means should you overlook their abilities and fall victim to believing they are past their prime.

These rarefied athletes hold a superpower unlike any other called age and experience.

For some veteran athletes, like Canadians Samuel Edney (luge), Denny Morrison (speed skating – long track), and Rosanna Crawford (biathalon) , the Olympics in Pyeongchang will be their third or even fourth Games.

They have seen many athletes come and go, and have weathered various storms. Certainly the longer you are an athlete, the more likely you will have experienced injuries, defeats, slumps, personal problems and distractions that interfere with your pursuit of excellence. Together they serve as a training ground, equipping athletes with an understanding of how best to respond to adversity.

In the words of Maya Angelo, "when you know better, you do better."

Characteristics of successful Olympic athletes

Researchers have studied and identified the characteristics that distinguish successful Olympic athletes from the less successful.

For example, we know that successful Olympic athletes are confident, optimistic, resilient, have great self-awareness and self-regulation, and are able to control distraction and their arousal level. Taken together, the mental aspect plays a critical role in the achievement of great performances.

And most will have a keen awareness of the importance of their mindset, effectively applying mental skills to improve their performance.

The mindset of the veteran

Years of experience provides athletes with a Rolodex of knowledge , enabling them to respond appropriately to environmental factors, distractions, pressure and the unexpected.

With this knowledge they can "set the table" to ensure they have a good performance.

Take, for example, an athlete who may have had a series of poor performances going into the Olympics. For most their confidence will take a hit and their expectations will not be as high as an athlete who has been performing well.

The veteran is better equipped to minimize the dampening effect of a poor past performance.

For instance, 35-year-old Carl Lewis was not the favoured athlete going into the 1996 Olympic Games. In fact, he barely made the U.S. team and his best days appeared behind him as he prepared to compete in the long jump.

No one predicted he would win a medal, let alone battle for gold. Sitting in third place going into his final jump, he soared into the air and bettered his performance by more than 30 centimetres, leaping to 8.50 metres and taking the gold.

It was his best performance in two years and he became the only athlete to win four gold medals in the same event at the Olympic Games.

At age 35, Carl Lewis of the U.S. won gold in the long jump at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, the first man to win an event in four straight Games. (Lynne Sladky/Associated Press)

A veteran athlete has seen it all before and knows how to adjust. They are adept with applying mental tools such as positive self-talk, imagery, and goal-setting strategies, which collectively bolsters their confidence.

An athlete who has a keen understanding of how they feel, what they are thinking and doing, and where their attention is directed when they perform their best, are able to recreate these conditions when it counts most.

Likewise, they can also anticipate what their competitors may do, and how they will respond to it. This wisdom is something only experience can provide.

The veteran's Achilles heel

There is one down side with experience — knowing too much. The bliss of ignorance allows some athletes to compete with reckless abandonment.

These athletes typically have undetermined expectations, assign fewer limitations on what they can and cannot do, and may be more inclined to take risks. You see this in the athletes at their first Olympics who surprise even themselves with an unexpectedly good performance.

On the other hand, the veteran can sometimes be too aware of the risks and rewards and that understanding can hinder their approach.

Russian figure skater Evgeni Plushenko believed an Olympic champion must be able to complete a quad jump . In the 2010 Vancouver Olympics, he completed a quadruple toe loop-triple toe loop combination but did not perform the double loop in the combination jump in his long program. He finished second to Evan Lysacek, who skated a flawless program even though he didn't attempt a quad either.

Despite this one drawback, never count out veteran athletes when it comes to the Olympics. They have miles of experience, are better equipped to understand when they perform best, and can establish conditions that promote optimal performance.

They are the dark horse in the race who often shines brightest.