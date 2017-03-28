NBC says it will broadcast all primetime programming from the PyeongChang Olympics live across all time zones, a first for the Winter Games.

NBC president of Olympics Production and Programming Jim Bell says the move was made to enhance the "communal experience" of Olympic viewing, and says it "means social media won't be ahead of the action."

The network will have primetime broadcasts at 8 p.m. EST on most nights, followed by local news and then "Primetime Plus" programming with more live coverage.

Pyeongchang, South Korea, will be 14 hours ahead of the East Coast during the Olympics.

NBC has been criticized in the past for showing events on tape-delay in primetime.

CBC, Canada's official Olympic broadcaster, will have live daily coverage of the PyeongChang Games available on television, online and mobile.