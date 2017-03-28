NBC says it will broadcast all primetime programming from the PyeongChang Olympics live across all time zones, a first for the Winter Games.
NBC president of Olympics Production and Programming Jim Bell says the move was made to enhance the "communal experience" of Olympic viewing, and says it "means social media won't be ahead of the action."
The network will have primetime broadcasts at 8 p.m. EST on most nights, followed by local news and then "Primetime Plus" programming with more live coverage.
Pyeongchang, South Korea, will be 14 hours ahead of the East Coast during the Olympics.
NBC has been criticized in the past for showing events on tape-delay in primetime.
CBC, Canada's official Olympic broadcaster, will have live daily coverage of the PyeongChang Games available on television, online and mobile.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.