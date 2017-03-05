Canada's Marie-Claude Molnar won two silver medals on Saturday at the Para-cycling track world championships in Los Angeles.

It was Molnar's third medal of the weekend and the seventh for Canada.

Molnar started her day with the C4 3,000-metre individual pursuit, qualifying for the gold medal final and setting a personal best in the first 1,000 metres before being caught by multi-time world champion Shawn Morelli of the United States.

"Day 3 was a long day for Marie-Claude," said head coach Sebastien Travers. "She raced two pursuits and a scratch race, earning silver in both events.

"The qualifying was a first good test, as Marie rode better than expected and set a very good baseline for the coming season. In the final, she went for it and did a personal best on her opening kilo [kilometre] time."

Molnar also finished second in the C4 scratch race.

She won a silver medal on Friday in the C4 women's 500m time trial.