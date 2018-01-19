Skip to Main Content
Watch Canadians compete in World Cup luge

Road To The Olympic Games

Watch live action from the luge World Cup in Lillehammer, Norway.

Live coverage begins on Saturday at 3 a.m. ET

3:05 am 1st Run - 4:25 am 2nd Run - Lillehammer, NOR 0:00
Click on the video player above to watch live action from the luge World Cup in Lillehammer, Norway.

Coverage begins on Saturday at 3 a.m. ET with the women's event, followed by the doubles competition at 5:45 a.m. ET.

Return on Sunday at 3:15 a.m. ET to watch the men's races, followed by the sprint competitions at 6:45 a.m. ET.

