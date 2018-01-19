Watch Canadians compete in World Cup luge

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the luge World Cup in Lillehammer, Norway.

Coverage begins on Saturday at 3 a.m. ET with the women's event, followed by the doubles competition at 5:45 a.m. ET.

Return on Sunday at 3:15 a.m. ET to watch the men's races, followed by the sprint competitions at 6:45 a.m. ET.