Watch Canadians compete in World Cup luge

Click on the video player above to watch action from the luge World Cup in Konigssee, Germany.

Coverage begins on Saturday with the doubles event, with runs scheduled for 5:15 a.m. ET and 7 a.m. ET. The women's event (8:20 a.m. ET, 9:40 a.m. ET) concludes Saturday's action.

Return on Sunday for the men's (4:40 a.m. ET, 6:15 a.m. ET) and team relay (8:10 a.m. ET) competitions.