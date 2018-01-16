Skip to Main Content
Trudeau to unveil Canada's Olympic flag-bearer on Tuesday

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and members of the Canadian Olympic Committee will announce the flag-bearer for the upcoming Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea on Tuesday morning.

Watch the announcement live on CBCSports.ca at 11:30 am ET

The Canadian Press ·
Hayley Wickenheiser served as Canada's flag-bearer at the Sochi Olympics in 2014. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will announce who is receiving the honour for Pyeongchang on Tuesday. (Petr David Josek/The Associated Press)
Joining the Prime Minister will be Ken Hehr, minister of sport and persons with disabilities, COC president Tricia Smith and Canada's chef de mission Isabelle Charest.

The announcement will be made in the House of Commons.

Watch it live Tuesday at 11:30 am ET on CBCSports.ca.

Hockey player Hayley Wickenheiser was the flag-bearer for the opening ceremony of the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia.

The opening ceremony for the Pyeongchang Games will be Feb. 9.

