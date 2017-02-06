The Canadian Olympic Committee has announced that retired Canadian short track speed skater Isabelle Charest will be Team Canada's chef de mission for the 2018 Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
A three-time Olympic medallist, Charest captured silver as part of the women's 3,000-metre relay at the 1994 Games in Lillehammer, Norway. A native of Rimouski Que., Charest won bronze medals at Nagano 1998 and Salt Lake City 2002, also with the 3,000 relay.
Inducted into Canada's Speed Skating Hall of Fame in 1997, the 46-year-old served as Team Canada's assistant chef de mission at Rio 2016, as well as chef de mission at the Winter Youth Olympic Games in 2016 at Lillehammer.
More to come.
