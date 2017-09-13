Click on the video player today at 1 p.m. ET as the International Olympic Committee is expected to officially announce Paris and Los Angeles as Olympic hosts for the 2024 and 2028 Summer Games, respectively.

After three failed bids and the withdrawal of its chief rival Los Angeles, Paris is all but certain to be chosen to host the the Olympic Games in 2024 once the announcement is made in Lima.

When Paris is chosen, city officials will reveal the Olympic rings at the Trocadero plaza that overlooks the Eiffel Tower.

As for Los Angeles, it actually reached an agreement with the IOC to host the 2028 Games in July.

Paris and L.A. were the last two bids remaining after a tumultuous process that exposed the unwillingness of cities to bear the financial burden of hosting an event that has become synonymous with cost overruns.

Paris last hosted the Summer Games in 1924, but had failed bids in 1992, 2008 and 2012. Los Angeles hosted the Olympics in 1984.