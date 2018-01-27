IOC confirms 169 Russian athletes invited to Winter Olympics

The IOC says it has invited 169 Russian athletes to compete at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

The number confirms the team size announced Thursday by the suspended Russian Olympic Committee.

The International Olympic Committee did not publish names of which athletes were cleared by two vetting panels of suspicion of doping to go to the Feb. 9-25 Winter Games in South Korea.

The IOC says it chose "from the pool of 389 athletes who could potentially be invited to the games depending on available quota places."

Russia sent 175 athletes to the 2010 Vancouver Olympics, and 214 to its home 2014 Sochi Olympics which saw orchestrated doping.

The "Olympic Athlete from Russia" team will compete in neutral uniforms. If they win gold in Pyeongchang, the Olympic flag will be flown and the Olympic anthem will play. The IOC said its vetting involved "intensive weeks of work" and "detailed consideration of each athlete."