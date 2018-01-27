IOC confirms 169 Russian athletes invited to Winter Olympics
Vetting process involved 'intensive weeks of work'
The IOC says it has invited 169 Russian athletes to compete at the Pyeongchang Olympics.
The number confirms the team size announced Thursday by the suspended Russian Olympic Committee.
The International Olympic Committee did not publish names of which athletes were cleared by two vetting panels of suspicion of doping to go to the Feb. 9-25 Winter Games in South Korea.
The IOC says it chose "from the pool of 389 athletes who could potentially be invited to the games depending on available quota places."
Russia sent 175 athletes to the 2010 Vancouver Olympics, and 214 to its home 2014 Sochi Olympics which saw orchestrated doping.
The "Olympic Athlete from Russia" team will compete in neutral uniforms. If they win gold in Pyeongchang, the Olympic flag will be flown and the Olympic anthem will play. The IOC said its vetting involved "intensive weeks of work" and "detailed consideration of each athlete."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.