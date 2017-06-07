Click on the video player above on Thursday at 2 p.m. ET to watch live coverage of the IAAF Diamond League track and field event in Rome.

The fourth event in the series will feature a trio of Canadians in the men's 200 metre event, including Andre De Grasse, Aaron Brown and Brendon Rodney.

In total, nine Canadians will be in action on Thursday, including Brittany Crew (shot put), Alyx Treasure (high jump), Johnathan Cabral (110m hurdles), Brendan McBride (800m), Gabriela Stafford (1500m) and Andrea Seccafien (5000m).