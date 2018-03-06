Olympic hockey goalie Maddie Rooney is challenging Justin Bieber to take his best shot.

Rooney and the U.S. women's gold-medal team appeared on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night. She says she's still waiting for a tweet from Bieber.

Rooney says she'd like a chance to stop a shot from the hockey-playing Canadian pop star. She revealed a "Team Bieber" shirt under her U.S. jersey.

Rooney's stop of a shootout goal against Canada clinched gold for the Americans.

Jocelyn Lamoureux-Davidson's triple-fake past the Canadian goalie in the shootout is nicknamed "Oops, I Did it Again." Fallon asked, "Heard from Britney Spears?" Lamoureux-Davidson says she did get a tweet and thought that was "pretty cool."

Jocelyne Lamoureux scored the game winner in the sixth round of the shootout, as the United States snapped Canada's Olympic gold-medal win streak at four, with a 3-2 shootout victory. 6:58

During their celebration tour, the players also sat courtside and took photos with Serena and Venus Williams during a tennis match at Madison Square Garden. The team is to attend two NHL games in the New York area Tuesday night.