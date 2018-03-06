U.S. Olympic hockey goalie Maddie Rooney challenges Justin Bieber
American netminder wants chance to deny Canadian pop star
Olympic hockey goalie Maddie Rooney is challenging Justin Bieber to take his best shot.
Rooney and the U.S. women's gold-medal team appeared on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night. She says she's still waiting for a tweet from Bieber.
Rooney says she'd like a chance to stop a shot from the hockey-playing Canadian pop star. She revealed a "Team Bieber" shirt under her U.S. jersey.
Rooney's stop of a shootout goal against Canada clinched gold for the Americans.
Jocelyn Lamoureux-Davidson's triple-fake past the Canadian goalie in the shootout is nicknamed "Oops, I Did it Again." Fallon asked, "Heard from Britney Spears?" Lamoureux-Davidson says she did get a tweet and thought that was "pretty cool."
During their celebration tour, the players also sat courtside and took photos with Serena and Venus Williams during a tennis match at Madison Square Garden. The team is to attend two NHL games in the New York area Tuesday night.
