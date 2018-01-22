Marie-Philip Poulin to captain Canadian women's Olympic hockey team

Marie-Philip Poulin has been named captain of the Canadian women's hockey team for the upcoming Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang.

The two-time Olympic gold-medallist has worn the 'C' for Canada since the 2015 women's world championship.

"It's an honour to be selected to lead this group at the Olympic Winter Games and to wear the 'C' after so many inspirational leaders that have come before me," said Poulin . "This is a special group of 23 players and we're excited to hit the ice together for the first time in South Korea in a few days."

Meghan Agosta, Brianne Jenner, and Jocelyne Larocque will serve as alternate captains in South Korea.

CBC Sports' Rob Pizzo spoke to the captain of Canada's hockey team, Marie-Philip Poulin, after the the Olympic team was announced. 2:28

"This is a collaborative group of leaders that continue to inspire and unite our team season after season," said head coach Laura Schuler in a news release. "We're confident in the abilities of this group and we know they will be successful at guiding the many layers of leadership that we have throughout our team."

Canada's 23-player roster includes 14 players from the gold-medal winning squad in Sochi.

Poulin, 26, is the fifth captain in the history of the women's program at an Olympic Games.

Caroline Ouellette (2014), Hayley Wickenheiser (2010), Cassie Campbell (2006, 2002) and Stacey Wilson (1998) also captained Canada.

Canada seeks a fifth straight gold medal in Pyeongchang and begins preliminary round play Feb. 11.