Watch: Canada unveils Olympic men's hockey team

Click on the video above on Thursday at noon ET as Team Canada announces its Olympic men's hockey roster for the upcoming Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

The Canadians are two-time defending Olympic champions, but they won't have the luxury of using NHL players as the league declined participation for Pyeongchang.

The last time the Olympics were staged with no NHL players was back at the 1994 Lillehammer Games, where Canada suffered a heartbreaking shootout loss to Sweden in the gold-medal game.

A handful of candidates have distinguished themselves, but with 36 days remaining until Canada opens up the men's tournament at the Winter Games against Switzerland on Feb. 15, general manager Sean Burke still has some decisions to make as he constructs his 25-player roster.

Hockey Canada brass used three pre-Olympic European tournaments — the Karjala Cup, Channel One Cup and Spengler Cup, to evaluate potential players. The majority of players Canada picked were from European-based leagues, though some AHL and U.S. college players also got a look.

The 12-nation men's hockey tournament goes from Feb. 14-25 at the Gangneung Hockey Centre and the Kwandong Hockey Centre.