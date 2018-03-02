Skip to Main Content
Reigning Olympic champion Simone Biles returns to U.S. gymnastics team

The Athlete Selection Committee at USA Gymnastics named Simone Biles to the senior national team Thursday after reviewing training video of the reigning Olympic champion and five-time Olympic medallist .

20-year-old took year off following dominant performance at 2016 Summer Games

The Associated Press ·
Rio gold medallist Simone Biles has returned to the U.S. gymnastics team following a year's hiatus. The 20-year-old is expected begin competing again sometime this year. (Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Simone Biles is back on the U.S. women's gymnastics team.

Rhonda Faehn, senior vice-president for women's gymnastics, said the selection committee was "very encouraged" by the video submitted by Biles.

The 20-year-old Biles took a year off following her dominant performance at the 2016 Summer Games and returned to training last fall under the guidance of new coach Laurent Landi. Though it's still unclear when Biles will be ready for competition, it's likely she will be back at some point this season barring a setback. The national championships will be held in Boston in August, with the world championships being held in Qatar in October.

