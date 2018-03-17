Canadian ski cross team earns top honours after successful World Cup season

The World Cup ski cross season ended with a cancelled race on Saturday in Are, Sweden, but Canada will come away with some impressive overall results in 2017-18, including the Nations Cup title for top overall team.

Kevin Drury of Toronto and Mount-Tremblant, Que.'s, Brittany Phelan, who each earned three podium finishes this season, secured bronze Crystal Globes in the men's and women's overall standings, respectively.

Phelan and Drury each earned their first World Cup podiums on the same day in Switzerland in December. The duo continued their medal haul in Sunny Valley, Russia earlier this month, highlighted by Drury's first win and a pair of silver for Phelan.

India Sherret of Cranbrook, B.C., captured bronze in Sweden in January and finished 15th in the overall standings. The 21-year-old was named rookie of the year for her efforts.

Strong performances by Olympic gold medallists Brady Leman (Calgary) and Kelsey Serwa (Kelowna, B.C.), Chris Del Bosco (Montreal), and Georgia Simmerling (West Vancouver) also helped Canada win the Nations Cup.