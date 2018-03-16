Coming Up
Watch World Cup ski cross from France
Watch live as the world's best ski cross athletes are in Megeve, France this weekend competing in a World Cup event.
Live coverage begins on Saturday at 8:20 a.m. ET
The world's best ski cross athletes are competing in France this weekend in a World Cup competition in Megeve.
Click on the video player above on Saturday at 8:20 a.m. ET to watch live coverage of the event.
You can also catch more ski cross action on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET on Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly show spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.
