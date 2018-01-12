Live
Watch World Cup ski cross from Sweden
Watch live as the world's best ski cross athletes are in Idre Fjall, Sweden this weekend competing in a World Cup event.
Live coverage begins on Saturday at 5 a.m. ET
The world's best ski cross athletes are in Idre Fjall, Sweden, this weekend for a pair of World Cup competitions.
Click on the video player above on Saturday at 5 a.m. ET to watch live action from the men's and women's super finals.
Coverage continues on Sunday at 6 a.m. ET with more finals action.
You can also catch more ski cross action on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET on Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly show spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.