Canada's India Sherret scores 1st-career World Cup ski cross medal
Cranbrook, B.C. skier wins bronze in Sweden
Canada's India Sherret notched a career milestone in Idre Fjall, Sweden, on Saturday, taking her first-career podium finish at a World Cup ski cross event.
The 21-year-old from Cranbrook, B.C., finished behind Swedish winner Sandra Naeslund and silver medallist Marielle Berger Sabbatel of France.
Fellow Canadians Kelsey Serwa of Kelowna, B.C., Georgia Simmerling of North Vancouver and Mont-Tremblant's Brittany Phelan finished fifth, sixth and seventh, respectively.
This brings Canada's medal tally in ski cross up to seven for the 2017-18 season. Sherret's previous best finish was eighth-place.
On the men's side, Calgary's Brady Leman was 10th, Ian Deans of Lake Country, B.C., placed 14th, Toronto's Kevin Drury was 25th and Dave Duncan of London, Ont., finished 26th.
Switzerland's Alex Fiva and Marc Bischofberger won gold and silver respectively. France's Jean Frederic Chapuis was third.
You can also catch more ski cross action on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET on Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly show spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.
With files from The Canadian Press
