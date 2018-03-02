Olympic ski cross champ Kelsey Serwa says she has a concussion
The 2018 Olympic champion in women's ski cross won't be climbing the podium in the first World Cup event after Pyeongchang. Canada's Kelsey Serwa says she's suffered a concussion after a crash at Sunny Valley ski resort in Russia.
Canadian gold medallist in Pyeongchang injured in World Cup event in Russia
The Olympic champ in women's ski cross won't be climbing the podium in the first World Cup event after Pyeongchang.
Canada's Kelsey Serwa says she's suffered a minor concussion after crashing into the safety netting on the course at Sunny Valley ski resort in Russia.
The Kelowna, B.C., native posted those details on Instagram after her crash, saying she would not be racing on Saturday.
Serwa captured gold at the 2018 Olympic Winter Games after taking silver in Sochi four years earlier.
The concussion is just the latest injury for the Canadian daredevil — Serwa has had three knee surgeries and is dealing with arthritis at age 28.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.