Olympic ski cross champ Kelsey Serwa says she has a concussion

The Olympic champ in women's ski cross won't be climbing the podium in the first World Cup event after Pyeongchang.

Canada's Kelsey Serwa says she's suffered a minor concussion after crashing into the safety netting on the course at Sunny Valley ski resort in Russia.

The Kelowna, B.C., native posted those details on Instagram after her crash, saying she would not be racing on Saturday.

Serwa captured gold at the 2018 Olympic Winter Games after taking silver in Sochi four years earlier.

The concussion is just the latest injury for the Canadian daredevil — Serwa has had three knee surgeries and is dealing with arthritis at age 28.