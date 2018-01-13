Skip to Main Content
Road to the Olympic Games: Ski cross from Sweden

Road To The Olympic Games

Road to the Olympic Games: Ski cross from Sweden

Watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. On this week's edition of the program, watch as the world's best ski cross athletes compete in a World Cup event in Sweden.

Watch World Cup action on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

1:00 pm: Freestyle Skiing Ski Cross from Idre, SWE - 2:00 pm: Freestyle Skiing Slopestyle from Snowmass, USA - 3:00 pm: Men's Downhill Alpine Skiing from Wengen, SUI - 4:00 pm: Women's Bobsleigh from St. Moritz, SUI - 5:00 pm: Snowboard Halfpipe from Snowmass, USA 0:00
Click on the video player above on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET to watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly show spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.

This weekend we feature action from Idre Fjall, Sweden, as the world's best ski cross athletes are in competition.

    Coverage continues on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET.

