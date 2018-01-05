Coming Up
Road to the Olympic Games: World Cup moguls from Calgary
Watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. On this week's edition of the program, watch live action from the freestyle skiing World Cup moguls event in Calgary featuring Canadian stars Mikael Kingsbury and Justine Dufour-Lapointe.
Watch live action on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET to watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.
On this week's edition of the program, we feature live action from the World Cup moguls stop in Calgary, featuring Canadian stars Mikael Kingsbury and Justin Dufour-Lapointe.
