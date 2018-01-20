Canadian Olivier Rochon snags bronze at aerials World Cup
Podium finish puts Quebec native in good position to attend Olympics
Canada's Olivier Rochon finished third on Friday night at a World Cup freestyle skiing aerials event.
Rochon of Gatineau, Que., finished with 120.24 points after landing his full double full full, a quadruple twisting triple backflip, in qualifications and during the first final.
Jia Zongyang of China won gold (126.99) and Oleksandr Abramenko was second (123.45).
"Today, everything just fell into place," said Rochon, who has jumped in Lake Placid for 12 years. "My qualification jump was good enough to get me to the final, and I managed to improve my score in the final to end up in the super final with a lay double full full, a jump with a lower degree of difficulty but that earned me my best-ever score.
"We stuck to a conservative plan to get good results and it was the right decision. This is the progression we've been trying to achieve all winter and we can finally say 'mission accomplished."'
Rochon's finish at the event puts him in a good position to attend the upcoming Pyeongchang Olympics next month in South Korea, but will have to wait until the rest of the weekend's events finish.
The last time Rochon reached a podium was in February 2016 in Deer Valley after a second-place finish.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.