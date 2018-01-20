Mikael Kingsbury's moguls winning streak halted on home snow
Mikael Kingsbury finished on the podium, but for the first time in 357 days, someone was standing higher than the moguls great. Kingsbury, from Deux-Montagnes, Que., had a streak of 13 straight wins, dating back all the way to his last loss on Jan. 28, 2017.
Fellow Canadian Justine Dufour-Lapointe takes gold in women's event
Mikael Kingsbury finished on the podium, but for the first time in 357 days, someone was standing higher than the moguls great.
Kingsbury, from Deux-Montagnes, Que., had a streak of 13 straight World Cup wins, dating back all the way to his last loss on Jan. 28, 2017 in Calgary, where he also finished second. His streak began on Feb. 2, 2017, in Deer Valley, Colo.
On Saturday, Japan's Ikuma Horishima topped Kingsbury with a score of 93.88, winning World Cup gold in Tremblant, Que. Kingsbury was right behind him at 93.27.
Kazakhstan's Dmitriy Reikherd was third, scoring 88.44.
Canada's Marc-Antoine Gagnon made the final, but finished sixth with a DNF.
