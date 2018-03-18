Mikael Kingsbury ends World Cup moguls season with gold medal, Crystal Globes

Canadian Olympic champion Mikael Kingsbury finished on the top of the podium in his final World Cup event of the 2017-18 season.

The 25-year-old from Deux-Montagnes, Que., finished first on Sunday in the men's dual moguls in Megeve, France, wrapping up the season with two Crystal Globes as overall moguls champion as well as top freestyle skier across all disciplines.

Kingsbury has now won seven straight World Cup season titles, and seven straight overall titles.

Fellow Canadian Olympic medallist Justine Dufour-Lapointe scored a bronze in women's dual moguls on Sunday, finishing behind American Jaelin Kauf and Perrine Lafont of France.

Dufour-Lapointe ended the season fifth overall, while Andi Naude was the top overall Canadian in fourth.