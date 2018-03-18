Mikael Kingsbury ends World Cup moguls season with gold medal, Crystal Globes
Canadian Olympic champion Mikael Kingsbury finished on the top of the podium in his final World Cup event of the 2017-18 season, wrapping up the season with a gold medal, as well as two Crystal Globes as overall moguls champion as well as top freestyle skier across all disciplines.
Fellow Canadian mogulist Justine Dufour-Lapointe scores bronze in dual moguls
Canadian Olympic champion Mikael Kingsbury finished on the top of the podium in his final World Cup event of the 2017-18 season.
The 25-year-old from Deux-Montagnes, Que., finished first on Sunday in the men's dual moguls in Megeve, France, wrapping up the season with two Crystal Globes as overall moguls champion as well as top freestyle skier across all disciplines.
Kingsbury has now won seven straight World Cup season titles, and seven straight overall titles.
Fellow Canadian Olympic medallist Justine Dufour-Lapointe scored a bronze in women's dual moguls on Sunday, finishing behind American Jaelin Kauf and Perrine Lafont of France.
Dufour-Lapointe ended the season fifth overall, while Andi Naude was the top overall Canadian in fourth.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.