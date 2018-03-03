Olympic champ Mikaël Kingsbury dethroned in return to moguls competition

After winning Olympic gold in Pyeongchang, Mikaël Kingsbury took a step down on the podium in his return to competition on Friday.

The 25-year-old scored 89.27 to finish 1.76 points behind hometown favourite Ikuma Horishima who took first with 91.03 at the freestyle skiing World Cup event in Tazawako, Japan.

Japan' Horishima claims gold in Tazawako. 1:20

Dmitriy Reikherd of Kazakhstan finished third with 87.26.

It was Kingsbury's second loss of the season. And the second time this year that Horishima has pipped him for top honours.

At Canada's Mont-Tremblant event in January, the Japanese sensation snapped Kingsbury's record of 13 straight World Cup victories.

The Deux-Montagnes, Que., native bounced back from that defeat – his first in nearly a year – by winning gold in Pyeongchang in February to go with the silver he won in Sochi.

Despite Friday's loss, Kingsbury is still on course to claim his 7th straight overall World Cup title.

With 760 points, the Canadian ripper has 280 more than Reikherd, his nearest rival, who has 480.

Kingsbury returns to the Tazawako slopes on Saturday to defend his dual moguls title.

In the women's events Canada's Justine Dufour-Lapointe finished second.

After winning Olympic silver in Pyeongchang, she repeats with a 2nd place performance. 1:09

The Montreal native, who was also competing in her first event since winning silver in Pyeongchang, scored 81.33 to finish behind Perrine Laffont of France who had 83.03.

France's Laffont finishes 1st place at World Cup event. 1:04

Keaton McCargo of the United States was third with 81.06.

Dufour-Lapointe was the only Canadian to make the six-man final. Sister Chloe finished 11th, while Audrey Robichaud of Quebec City was ninth.

Fellow Olympian Andi Naude of Pentiction, B.C., didn't qualify.