Kevin Drury, Kelsey Serwa finish just off podium at World Cup ski cross
Both Canadians were 4th in their respective final
Canada was shutout of the medal hunt in Saturday's World Cup ski cross race in Kananaskis, Alta.
Kevin Drury and Kelsey Serwa were the top Canadians each finishing fourth in the men's and women's final, respectively.
Germany's Paul Eckert took home his first career World Cup gold, Christoph Wahrstoetter of Austria was second, and Switzerland's Marc Bischofberger was third.
Chris Del Bosco was sixth after a second-place finish in the small final. Ian Deans of Kelowna, B.C., placed 14th while Calgary's Brady Leman failed to make it out of the opening round.
On the women's side, Sweden's Sandra Naeslund won her second straight World Cup gold while the French duo of Marielle Berger Sabbatel and Alizee Baron rounded out the podium.
Mont-Tremblant, Que., resident Brittany Phelan was victorious in the small final to finish fifth followed by Tiana Gairns of Prince George, B.C.
Georgia Simmerling of West Vancouver, B.C. was eighth.
