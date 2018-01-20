Justine Dufour-Lapointe has golden moguls day in home province
Canada dominated the women's moguls on Saturday, grabbing four of the top six spots, including the gold and silver positions in Tremblant, Que. Montreal's Justine Dufour-Lapointe sat atop the podium with a score of 87.43, her first win of the season.
Canada dominated the women's moguls on Saturday, grabbing four of the top six spots, including the gold and silver positions in Tremblant, Que.
Montreal's Justine Dufour-Lapointe sat atop the podium with a score of 87.43, her first win of the season, with teammate Andi Naude of Penticton, B.C. grabbing the second spot scoring 85.35.
Kazakhstan's Yuliya Galysheva rounded out the podium in third at 84.61.
Canadians Audrey Robichaud (Quebec City) and Chloe Dufour-Lapointe (Montreal) finished fifth and sixth.
