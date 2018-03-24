Live
Watch World Cup freestyle skiing big air from Quebec City
CBCSports.ca will have live coverage of World Cup freestyle skiing big air from Quebec City beginning on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET.
Coverage begins on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
Evan McEachran, Max Moffatt, and Teal Harle are in the field for the men's competition, while Megan Cressey, Kim Lamarre, Dara Howell, and Elena Gaskell are competing on the women's side.
